34,700 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 684.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,436,000 after buying an additional 2,799,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after buying an additional 877,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after buying an additional 770,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after buying an additional 691,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 43.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after buying an additional 642,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.90 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

