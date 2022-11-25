accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Trading Up 2.3 %
ACSO opened at GBX 796 ($9.41) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 520 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($10.64). The company has a market cap of £329.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,730.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.19.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
