Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.5 %

AJRD opened at $50.68 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

