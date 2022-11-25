Agilent Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

NYSE A opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

