Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.