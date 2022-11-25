Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($265.31) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.3 %
ALV stock opened at €204.95 ($209.13) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €181.08.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
