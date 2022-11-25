Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $235.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

