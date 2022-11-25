AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 87.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $537,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $461.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

