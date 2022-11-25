AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

