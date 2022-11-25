AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $375.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $573.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

