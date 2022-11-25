AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

