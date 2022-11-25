AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $850.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $765.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $855.19. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

