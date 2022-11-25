AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,220 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 387.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONE Gas by 26.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ONE Gas by 57.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

OGS opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.