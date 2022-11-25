Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ALO opened at €24.67 ($25.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.20. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

