Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altimmune by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

