American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

