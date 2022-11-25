American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of AIG opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

