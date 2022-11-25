American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) vs. Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Financial Comparison

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Noble Gas and Pacific Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 32.75 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

American Noble Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -131.68% Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares American Noble Gas and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Noble Gas and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

