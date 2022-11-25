Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 62.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.