Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.58.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.78 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

