Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $51.38

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

