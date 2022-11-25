Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Trading Down 2.7 %

About Everi

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

