Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $579.00

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HUM opened at $538.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
