Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $174.70

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

