Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $100.44

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

