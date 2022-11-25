Analyzing Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & The Competition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 910 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.07%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.46 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 28.72

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition peers beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

