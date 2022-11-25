Andrew J. Stiffelman Sells 18,111 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $126,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,889 shares in the company, valued at $48,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Real Good Food Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $7.19 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Real Good Food by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.