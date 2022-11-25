Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,383.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,397.86 ($40.18).

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,228.50 ($38.18) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08). The company has a market cap of £43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 671.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,852.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,014.56.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

