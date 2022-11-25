AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

