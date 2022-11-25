Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $32.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Arcellx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.