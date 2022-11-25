Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $32.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.