Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 49,576 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $36.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $518.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Argan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

