Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,788 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,537,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 43,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

