Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 10,840 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $153.92 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

