Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 195,840 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.79% of Sprout Social worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 177,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $117.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $502,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,401. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

