Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Seagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 39.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

