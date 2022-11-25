Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.