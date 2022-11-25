Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994,965 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in YETI were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in YETI by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in YETI by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

