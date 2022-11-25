Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,279 shares of the software’s stock after selling 608,542 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Altair Engineering worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,501 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.