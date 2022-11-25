Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,536 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

