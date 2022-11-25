Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.23% of Silvergate Capital worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.