Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,708 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $69,853.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $237,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 92,229 shares worth $1,277,450. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.93 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

