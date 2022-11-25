Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,949 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.20% of Establishment Labs worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $14,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 57.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $63.73 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

