Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 192,574 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,574 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 75.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in I-Mab by 33.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in I-Mab by 114.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in I-Mab by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 132,835 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.70 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

