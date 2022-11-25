Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 250,308 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,308 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.03% of Despegar.com worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DESP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of DESP stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

