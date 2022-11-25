Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 36,036 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.