Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Freshpet worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $65.02 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

