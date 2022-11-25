Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.96

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.96 and last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 1970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after buying an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

