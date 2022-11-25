ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €700.00 ($714.29) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($760.20) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($561.22) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ASML Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.