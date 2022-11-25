Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 76.40 ($0.90).

Assura Trading Up 0.5 %

AGR opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 941.67.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

