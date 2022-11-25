Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.21% of Assurant worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

